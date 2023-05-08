After a houseboat carrying around 40 passengers overturned on Sunday night in the Tanur neighbourhood of Kerala's Malappuram, at least 22 people—most of them children—drowned. The Chetak chopper of the Indian Navy has been called in to help with the search and rescue operations. Malappuram Boat Accident: Death Toll Rises to 21 After Houseboat Capsizes off Tanur Coast in Kerala (Watch Video).

Chetak Helicopter Called in For Rescue in Malappuram

#WATCH | Malappuram boat accident: Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter called in to assist in the search and rescue operation.#KeralaBoatTragedy pic.twitter.com/42s8b7hPsO — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

