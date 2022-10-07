The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to nearly 30 people who were in jail for a year in connection with a violence that broke out in Malegaon in November 12 last year. According to reports, in Malegaon, over a dozen people were injured, including 10 policemen when the bandh called in Malegaon and Nanded to condemn the Tripura incident spiralled out of control on Friday, as protesters allegedly pelted stones at shops and police. Maharashtra Cyber Asks Social Media Platforms to Remove 36 Offensive Posts After Tripura Violence

Check Tweet:

#BreakingNews Bombay High Court grants bail to nearly 30 accused in jail for nearly a year in connection with violence that broke out in #Malegaon on November 12 last year. — Aadil Ikram عادل اکرام आदिल एकराम 🇮🇳 (@Aadil_Ikram) October 7, 2022

