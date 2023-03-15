Leader of the Opposition Party in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other elected MPs were stopped by the police on Wednesday (March 15) on their way to the ED office. The MPs have planned to submit a memorandum related to the Adani scam to the ED. However, they were stopped near Vijay Chowk. The Centre and the ED department denied hearing from the opposition, saying they weren't informed. Congress's Mallikarjun refuted these claims. Congress Plenary Session: Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi to Deliver Addresses; Three Resolutions Up for Deliberation.

Opposition Leader Protest Stalled Against Adani Scam

Delhi | Elected MPs were stopped from going to the ED office. We wanted to peacefully give them the memorandum. But ED denied saying that they weren't informed despite the fact that we informed it earlier. Govt stopped us before Vijay Chowk: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/sIDQBzspU0 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

