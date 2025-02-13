In an unfortunate incident in Karnataka, a state transport bus collided with a tree in Mandya. According to the news agency IANS, five people were injured in the accident, which occurred in the Krishnarajpete rural police station area. After the incident, all the injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, authorities are investigating to find the cause of the accident. Karnataka Road Accident: 3 Students Among 14 Killed in 2 Separate Accidents in Karwar and Raichur, CM Siddaramaiah Condoles Deaths (Pics and Videos).

State Transport Bus Collides with Tree in Mandya

Mandya, Karnataka: Five people were injured after a state transport bus collided with a tree in the Krishnarajpete rural police station area. All the injured were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident pic.twitter.com/QkoJws933f — IANS (@ians_india) February 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)