Manoharlal Dhakad, national secretary of the Dhakad Mahasabha and husband of a BJP-backed district panchayat member in Mandsaur, has been arrested after a video of him in a compromising act with a woman on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway went viral. The footage, reportedly shot on May 13, shows Dhakad outside a car with the woman, triggering outrage online. While the BJP has denied his affiliation, his wife currently represents Ward No. 8 of the Mandsaur District Panchayat. Following the video’s circulation, the Dhakad Mahasabha announced Dhakad’s removal from his post. Authorities confirmed his arrest and are investigating the incident further. Manohar Lal Dhakad Obscene Video: BJP Leader Caught in Compromising Position on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; Police Register Case.

Manohar Lal Dhakad Arrested

