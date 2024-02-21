Manoj Jarange Patil, a prominent Maratha reservation activist, has announced a statewide ‘Rasta Roko’ (road blockade) on March 3 to pressurise the Maharashtra government to implement the ‘Sage Soyare’ ordinance notification. The notification, issued on January 26, allows Marathas to obtain Kunbi certificates based on their blood relations or marital relations with the Kunbi caste, which is part of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Draft Bill for 10% Maratha Reservation in Education and Government Jobs.

Maratha Quota Protest

