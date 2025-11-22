A dramatic fight between two groups of Nepali youths at Bengaluru’s Ambedkar Vedi metro station went viral on Sunday, forcing police to step in swiftly. According to DCP Central Akshay M Hakay, both groups frequently visit major Bengaluru hotspots to shoot reels in their native language, which attract significant attention in Nepal. Trouble began when one group noticed the other filming near Vidhana Soudha, reigniting an old rivalry. Police said tensions had been brewing for a month after a dispute involving a mobile phone exchange triggered an earlier fight, leading to the arrest of four individuals. Following the latest clash, Vidhan Soudha Police registered a case, identified all participants, and arrested 13 accused, including 11 adults and two minors. Authorities believe more individuals may be linked to the brewing feud, and a deeper probe is ongoing. Massive Brawl at Haryana Pre-Wedding Event: Female Dancer Thrashed on Stage in Nuh After Confronting Groom’s Uncle for Inappropriately Touching Her; Video Goes Viral.

Fierce Clash Erupts Between Nepali Youth Groups at Ambedkar Vedi Metro Station

Clash Between Nepali Youths at Bengaluru Metro Station, 13 Arrested Bengaluru A video showing a violent clash between two groups of boys at Ambedkar Vedi metro station on Sunday went viral on social media, prompting police action. According to DCP Central Akshay M Hakay,… pic.twitter.com/APfJec8rIs — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) November 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Yasir Mushtaq), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)