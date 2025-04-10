In a dramatic incident reported from the Mauranipur area under Jhansi district, a man returning home from duty suspected his wife was not alone in their room. Upon placing his ear to the door, his doubts turned to certainty. Lacking the courage to confront the suspected lover on his own, he dialed the emergency police helpline, 112. Responding promptly, police personnel arrived at the scene and knocked on the door. The woman inside asked, “Who is it?” to which the officers replied, “Police.” Upon opening the door, a visibly agitated man stormed out from the room and created a scene in front of the officers. The Jhansi Police have acknowledged the viral video of the incident and stated that further legal action is being pursued. CO Mauranipur provided an official statement on the matter. Jhansi Brawl Video: Lawyers Clash Inside Courtroom, Wield Sticks and Hurl Chairs at Each Other Over Client’s Bail Proceedings.

Man Suspects Wife’s Affair, Calls 112 Police

#झांसी 👉🏾 साम को ड्यूटी से आये व्यक्ति को लगा कि उसकी पत्नी के साथ कोई कमरे में है, 👉🏾 दरबाजे में कान लगाकर सुना तो शक यकीन में बदल गया, पति पत्नी के प्रेमी से अंकेले मुकाबला करने की हिम्मत नहीं जुटा पाया। तो 112 पुलिस को बुलाया। 👉🏾 112 पुलिस आई औऱ दरबाजा खटखटाई, अंदर से… pic.twitter.com/6iZrCnXNmt — Abhimanyu Singh Journalist (@Abhimanyu1305) April 10, 2025

Jhansi Police’s Statement

थाना मऊरानीपुर क्षेत्रांतर्गत वायरल वीडियो, जिसमें एक युवक द्वारा युवती के घर से निकलते हुए दिखाई देने तथा पुलिस द्वारा की जा रही अग्रेतर कार्यवाही के सम्बन्ध में CO मऊरानीपुर की बाइट- pic.twitter.com/wH8DTNAAY7 — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) April 9, 2025

