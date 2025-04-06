A shocking video surfaced on Saturday evening in Jhansi showing two lawyers and their aides engaging in a violent brawl inside the assistant city magistrate’s courtroom, wielding sticks and hurling chairs at each other. The incident, which occurred Saturday afternoon in the ACM’s absence, was captured by a bystander and widely circulated on social media. According to Circle Officer Sneha Tiwari, the altercation reportedly began over a dispute during bail proceedings, when one lawyer allegedly tried to poach the other’s client. A complaint was filed at Nawabad police station, and authorities are examining the case. District Bar Association president Chandrashekhar Shukla termed the incident serious and confirmed that a probe committee has been formed to ensure strict action. Basti: 2 Women Brutally Thrash Lawyer Outside Civil Court for Abusing Them Over Phone Call, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Lawyers Clash Inside Courtroom

योगी के जंगलराज में झाँसी में सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट की कोर्ट में जमानत को लेकर वकीलों के बीच शुरू हुआ विवाद देखते ही देखते हिंसक झड़प में बदल गया। कोर्ट रूम के अंदर ही वकीलों ने एक-दूसरे पर लात-घूंसे चलाए, डंडों का इस्तेमाल किया और कुर्सियाँ तक फेंकी गईं। pic.twitter.com/RFwJxVKuLZ — Jitendra Verma (@jeetusp) April 6, 2025

