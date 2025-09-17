Tension prevailed in Mumbai's Dadar area after an unidentified person allegedly threw red paint on the statue of Meenatai Thackeray, wife of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, on Wednesday morning, September 17. Soon after the vandalism of the statue of Meenatai Thackeray, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray inspected the statue. Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, including Mumbai South Central MP Anil Desai, former minister Diwakar Raote, MLA Mahesh Sawant, and Thackeray’s aide and MLC Milind Narvekar, reached the site. Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also visited Shivaji Park. Shiv Sena leader and Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe also condemned the act. According to the PTI, an onlooker spotted red paint on the statue around 6.30 am. After learning about it, workers from the Shiv Sena (UBT) reached the spot and cleaned the premises. A probe is underway to identify the person. Uddhav Thackeray-Led Shiv Sena Urges Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah To Rename Bengaluru Metro Station After Chhatrapati Shivaji Amid Naming Row.
Meenatai Thackeray Statue Vandalised
Tensions escalated at Shivaji Park, Dadar, after the bust of Meenatai Thackeray, wife of late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, was deliberately defaced. Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and workers gathered to clean the bust and demanded arrests. Police increased security, and senior…
September 17, 2025
Red Paint Thrown on Meenatai Thackeray Statue
Raj Thackeray: राज ठाकरे यांनी केली मीनाताई ठाकरे यांच्या पुतळ्याची पाहणी
Raj Thackeray: राज ठाकरे यांनी केली मीनाताई ठाकरे यांच्या पुतळ्याची पाहणी
September 17, 2025
Neelam Gorhe Condemns Act
मॅासाहेब मीनाताई ठाकरे यांच्या स्मृतीशिल्पाची शिवाजीपार्क परिसरात विटंबना करण्यात आली.
याबाबत नीलम गोर्हे , नेत्या , शिवसेना व ऊपसभापती, विधानपरिषद यांची प्रतिक्रिया
१७/९/२५ @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis @CPMumbaiPolice @DrSEShinde @MahaDGIPR @ddsahyadrinews @Shivsenaofc… pic.twitter.com/vb5OLyUht4
September 17, 2025
