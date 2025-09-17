Tension prevailed in Mumbai's Dadar area after an unidentified person allegedly threw red paint on the statue of Meenatai Thackeray, wife of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, on Wednesday morning, September 17. Soon after the vandalism of the statue of Meenatai Thackeray, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray inspected the statue. Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, including Mumbai South Central MP Anil Desai, former minister Diwakar Raote, MLA Mahesh Sawant, and Thackeray’s aide and MLC Milind Narvekar, reached the site. Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also visited Shivaji Park. Shiv Sena leader and Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe also condemned the act. According to the PTI, an onlooker spotted red paint on the statue around 6.30 am. After learning about it, workers from the Shiv Sena (UBT) reached the spot and cleaned the premises. A probe is underway to identify the person. Uddhav Thackeray-Led Shiv Sena Urges Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah To Rename Bengaluru Metro Station After Chhatrapati Shivaji Amid Naming Row.

Meenatai Thackeray Statue Vandalised

Tensions escalated at Shivaji Park, Dadar, after the bust of Meenatai Thackeray, wife of late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, was deliberately defaced. Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and workers gathered to clean the bust and demanded arrests. Police increased security, and senior… pic.twitter.com/tVrARllJJC — Mid Day (@mid_day) September 17, 2025

Red Paint Thrown on Meenatai Thackeray Statue

Neelam Gorhe Condemns Act

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Neelam Gorhe). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)