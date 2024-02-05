In a distressing incident, locals of a Meerut village found the burning body of a woman in a field on the outskirts of the village on Monday morning. By the time the flames were doused, the body was almost burnt and could not be identified. The Uttar Pradesh Police recovered the body and launched a probe into the incident. More details are awaited. Uttar Pradesh: Woman’s Body Found Stuffed Inside Sack in Meerut, CCTV Video Shows Man Carrying It; Probe Launched.

Burning Body of Woman Spooks Meerut Village

UP : जनपद मेरठ में लड़की की हत्या करके लाश जलाई। आज सुबह ये लाश उपले के बिटोरे में जलती मिली है। हाथ में कलावा बंधा है। जींस–टॉप पहने हुए है। अभी पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। pic.twitter.com/VlXVYp1yJc — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 5, 2024

