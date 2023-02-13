A CCTV video of a man carrying a dead body in a sack has surfaced in Meerut. The man was presumably looking for a discreet place to abandon it. However, a woman's body has been recovered by the police from the sack at Jamuna Nagar in Kharkhoda. The video shows the man carrying a gunny bag on his shoulders and roaming around the streets. Police have launched investigation to nab the culprit. Uttar Pradesh: Drunk Truck Driver Drags Car For Several Kilometres in Meerut, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Man Carrying Dead Body in a Sack:

In UP's Meerut, CCTV visual of a man carrying a dead body in a sack and presumably looking for a discreet place to abandon it has surfaced. A woman's body has been recovered by the police from the sack. pic.twitter.com/zGGU0mNXfN — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)