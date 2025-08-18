A day after the staff at the Bhuni Toll Plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut assaulted an Indian Army jawan, the National Highways Authority of India has taken strict action against the booth operator and imposed a fine of INR 20 lakh on the collecting agency. "NHAI has imposed a penalty of Rs. 20 lakhs on the toll collecting agency, M/s Dharam Singh and has initiated the process of terminating & debarring the toll collection firm from future participation in toll plaza bids," the NHAI posted on X. On August 17, the jawan, identified as Kapil Kavad, was pinned to a pole and beaten at Bhuni Toll Plaza on the Meerut–Karnal highway while on his way to rejoin duty in Srinagar. Chilling videos shared on social media show several toll employees attacking him and restraining him against a pole. Following this, outraged villagers attacked and vandalised the toll plaza. However, the police mediated and brought the situation under control. Meerut: Bhuni Toll Plaza Vandalised by Villagers Following Assault on Army Jawan Kapil Kavad, 6 Accused Arrested (Watch Videos).

NHAI Slaps INR 20 Lakh Fine on Bhuni Toll Plaza Operator For Assault on Indian Army Jawan

NHAI has taken strict action on the incident of misbehaviour with army personnel by toll staff deployed at Bhuni Toll Plaza on Meerut-Karnal section of NH-709A on 17th August 2025. NHAI has imposed a penalty of Rs. 20 lakhs on the toll collecting agency, M/s Dharam Singh and has… pic.twitter.com/wpL2rN6Lug — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) August 18, 2025

Indian Army Soldier On His Way to Rejoin Duty Assaulted by Bhuni Toll Plaza Staff

#मेरठ के कपिल कश्मीर में तैनात भारतीय सेना के जवान है छुट्टी खत्म होने पर ज्वाइनिंग के लिए घर से निकले और टोलप्लाजा पर जाम में फंस गए टोल पर जल्द निकलने की रिक्वेस्ट की तो उनके साथ गुंडागर्दी हुई. टोलप्लाजा के गुंडों ने उन्हें लात घूंसा, लाठी से तालिबानी अंदाज में पीटा है pic.twitter.com/kINHa9HHDY — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) August 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)