Angry locals stormed the Bhuni toll booth and vandalised property after an Army soldier was allegedly assaulted by staff at the Bhuni Toll Plaza in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district on Sunday, August 17. A video has surfaced on social media wherein locals can be seen targeting the Bhuni Toll Plaza in Meerut. The soldier, Kapil Kavad from Gotka village, was on his way back to duty after leave when his car got stuck in a long queue at the toll. According to reports, he requested staff to speed up the process, which led to a heated argument. The situation quickly escalated, and toll employees allegedly thrashed him. Soon after news of the incident spread, villagers gathered at the toll plaza, damaged equipment, and confronted the staff. Video clips from the scene show chaotic scenes and property being vandalised. A large police force was rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Police have arrested six people based on CCTV footage and a complaint filed by the soldier’s family. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said a search is on for others involved in the assault. Indian Army Jawan Tied to Pole, Brutally Assaulted by Toll Plaza Workers in UP’s Meerut; 4 Accused Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Bhuni Toll Plaza Vandalised by Villagers Following Assault on Indian Army Jawan

In UP's Meerut, locals attack and vandalise the toll plaza where an Army Jawan returning to base in J&K was assualted by booth staffers. pic.twitter.com/TswRHP8v3t — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 18, 2025

Cops Bring Situation Under Control

Indian Army Soldier Assaulted in Meerut

#मेरठ के कपिल कश्मीर में तैनात भारतीय सेना के जवान है छुट्टी खत्म होने पर ज्वाइनिंग के लिए घर से निकले और टोलप्लाजा पर जाम में फंस गए टोल पर जल्द निकलने की रिक्वेस्ट की तो उनके साथ गुंडागर्दी हुई. टोलप्लाजा के गुंडों ने उन्हें लात घूंसा, लाठी से तालिबानी अंदाज में पीटा है pic.twitter.com/kINHa9HHDY — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) August 17, 2025

6 Arrested in Connection With Indian Army Soldier Assault

