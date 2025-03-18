A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Uttar Pradesh Meerut, where a woman killed her husband with her lover's help. The accused woman was identified as Muska, while her lover was identified as Mohit. Police officials said that the accused woman killed her husband, Saurabh Rastogi, with her paramour's help. Later, the duo chopped the victim's body into pieces and threw it into a barrel filled with cement. After the incident came to light, the police arrested the accused woman and her paramour. It is also learned that the police are trying to break the drum and recover the victim's body. During preliminary investigation, it was also found that the victim, who was working in the Merchant Navy, had come home to celebrate his wife's birthday. Meerut Shocker: Man Allegedly Lures Woman Lawyer Into Live-In Relationship With Fake Marriage Promise, Forces 2 Abortions and Issues Death Threats in Uttar Pradesh; Case Registered.

Woman Kills Her Husband With Lover's Help in Meerut

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला मेरठ में मुस्कान ने बॉयफ्रेंड मोहित संग मिलकर अपने पति सौरभ की हत्या कर दी। फिर लाश को एक ड्रम में डालकर उसे सीमेंट के घोल से पैक कर दिया। पुलिस अब ड्रम को ड्रिल मशीन से तोड़कर लाश बाहर निकालने का प्रयास कर रही है। सौरभ मर्चेंट नेवी में लंदन में थे। वाइफ का… pic.twitter.com/O2pdvqNKpE — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 18, 2025

Victim Had Come to Celebrate Wife's Birthday

मेरठ की मुस्कान ने प्रेमी साहिल संग मिलकर पति सौरभ की 4 तारीख को चाकुओं से गोदकर हत्या कर दी। लाश को टुकड़ों में काटकर ड्रम में छिपाया और ड्रम को सीमेंट भरकर सील कर दिया। सौरभ मर्चेंट नेवी में था,पत्नी मुस्कान के बर्थडे पर जॉब से छुट्टी लेकर मेरठ आया था। pic.twitter.com/TtGAlCn5Jl — shalu agrawal (@shaluagrawal3) March 18, 2025

Police Issue Statement

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

