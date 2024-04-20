Mega Block on Sunday, April 21, 2024: Mumbai Local Train Services Likely To Be Affected on Western Line; Check Timings and Other Details

Mumbai's local train services on Western Line will be affected on Sunday, April 21, as a mega block will perform various engineering and maintenance works. The mega block will be carried out on Goregaon-Borivali up and down lines on Western Line from 10 am to 3 pm. No mega block will be on the Western, Harbour, Uran and Transharbour lines. Mumbai Water Cut News: BMC Announces Supply Disruption in Mahim, Bandra and Dharavi on April 18 & 19; 25% Reduction in Other Areas.

Mega Block on Sunday:

