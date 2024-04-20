Mega Block on Sunday, April 21, 2024: Mumbai Local Train Services Likely To Be Affected on Western Line; Check Timings and Other Details

Mumbai's local train services on Western Line will be affected on Sunday, April 21, as a mega block will perform various engineering and maintenance works.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 20, 2024 08:33 PM IST

Mumbai's local train services on Western Line will be affected on Sunday, April 21, as a mega block will perform various engineering and maintenance works. The mega block will be carried out on Goregaon-Borivali up and down lines on Western Line from 10 am to 3 pm. No mega block will be on the Western, Harbour, Uran and Transharbour lines. Mumbai Water Cut News: BMC Announces Supply Disruption in Mahim, Bandra and Dharavi on April 18 & 19; 25% Reduction in Other Areas.

Mega Block on Sunday: 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Live Breaking News Headlines Mega Block April 21 Mega Block on Sunday Mumbai Fwww.latestly.com%2Fsocially%2Findia%2Fnews%2Fmega-block-on-sunday-april-21-2024-mumbai-local-train-services-likely-to-be-affected-on-western-line-check-timings-and-other-details-5908126.html&token=&isFramed=true',550, 550)">
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 20, 2024 08:33 PM IST

Mumbai's local train services on Western Line will be affected on Sunday, April 21, as a mega block will perform various engineering and maintenance works. The mega block will be carried out on Goregaon-Borivali up and down lines on Western Line from 10 am to 3 pm. No mega block will be on the Western, Harbour, Uran and Transharbour lines. Mumbai Water Cut News: BMC Announces Supply Disruption in Mahim, Bandra and Dharavi on April 18 & 19; 25% Reduction in Other Areas.

Mega Block on Sunday: 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Live Breaking News Headlines Mega Block April 21 Mega Block on Sunday Mumbai Mumbai Local Mega Block Mumbai Mega Block
You might also like
Kunwar Sarvesh Singh Dies: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Condolences After BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Candidate From Moradabad Dies
News

Kunwar Sarvesh Singh Dies: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Condolences After BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Candidate From Moradabad Dies
Kunwar Sarvesh Singh Dies: BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Candidate From Moradabad Dies of Heart Attack
News

Kunwar Sarvesh Singh Dies: BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Candidate From Moradabad Dies of Heart Attack
Kunwar Sarvesh Singh Dies: BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Candidate From Moradabad Dies of Heart Attack
News

Kunwar Sarvesh Singh Dies: BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Candidate From Moradabad Dies of Heart Attack
Uttar Pradesh: Massive Blaze Erupts As Truck Loaded With Gas Cylinders Catches Fire Triggering Explosions in Moradabad, Multiple Fire Tenders Deployed (Watch Videos)
News

Uttar Pradesh: Massive Blaze Erupts As Truck Loaded With Gas Cylinders Catches Fire Triggering Explosions in Moradabad, Multiple Fire Tenders Deployed (Watch Videos)
Himachal Pradesh Shocker: Girl Critical After Man Attacks Her With Sharp Object at Palampur Bus Stand, Accused Arrested (Watch Video)
News

Himachal Pradesh Shocker: Girl Critical After Man Attacks Her With Sharp Object at Palampur Bus Stand, Accused Arrested (Watch Video)
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiIPL 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaKL RahulRahul GandhiLayoffsArvind KejriwalRohit SharmaMahendra Singh Dhoni
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
gamingly