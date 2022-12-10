Mumbaikars will face some difficulties on Sunday, December 11 while travelling as local train services on the Western line due to a mega block. The Western Railways will be carrying out a jumbo block on up and down lines between Borivali and Goregaon for maintenance. Reportedly, the block will be carried out on slow lines from 10:35 am to 3:35 pm. Travellers must note that no train will halt on platform number 1, 2, 3, and 4 at Borivali railway station. Mumbai Local Train Update: Services Delayed on Western Line Due to Signal Failure Between Andheri and Jogeshwari Stations.

Mega Block on Sunday, December 11:

WR to undertake a Jumbo Block on UP & DOWN Slow lines between Borivali & Goregaon stns from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, 11th December, 2022 inorder to carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signaling equipment.@RailMinIndia @drmbct pic.twitter.com/0PVzrhLnkr — Western Railway (@WesternRly) December 9, 2022

Check Tweet:

No train will be dealt on platform number 1, 2, 3 & 4 at Borivali station. Some suburban services will remain canceled, a list of which is available at all station master’s offices. The inconvenience caused to passengers is deeply regretted. (2) — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) December 9, 2022

