The railways have announced a mega block on Central, Harbour and Western Line for Sunday, July 2. There will be a mega block on Central Railway's Up and Down slow lines between Matunga and Mulund railway stations from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm. Similarly, there will be a mega block on the Harbour Lines' Up and Down lines between Panevl and Vashi station from 11.05 am to 4.05 am. However, the railways will run special suburban trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vashi during the block period. While there no block has been announced for Transharbour and Uran line, there will be a Jumbo Block of five hours on the Western Railway. As per railways, there will be a block on Western Railway's Up and Down slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central Station from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm. The Jumbo block has been announced in order to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment. Mega Block Today: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected As Western Railway Announces Three-Hour Jumbo Block Between Vasai Road and Vaitarna Station on Intervening Night of June 23-24; Check Complete Details.

Mega Block on Sunday, July 2:

