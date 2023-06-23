The Western Railway has announced a three-hour jumbo block between Vasai Road and Vaitarna railway stations on the intervening night of Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24. The jumbo block has been announced to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment. The Western Railway will be undertaking the three-hour block on the UP Fast lines from 23.50 hours to 02.50 hours and on Down fast lines from 01:30 hours to 04:30 hours between Vasai Road and Vaitarna station. Mega Block on Sunday, June 18, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central, Western, and Harbour Line; Check Timings and Affected Routes Here.

Three-Hour Jumbo Block on Western Railway

