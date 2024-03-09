The Central Railway (CR) has announced a mega block on Sunday, March 10, to facilitate engineering and maintenance work on its suburban section. This block will affect both the main line and the harbour line. Specifically, the harbour line will experience a block on both UP & DOWN lines between Mankhurd and Nerul from 11.15 am to 4.15 pm, according to a statement from CR. During this period, Special Suburban trains will operate on the CSMT-Mankhurd section. Furthermore, passengers on the Harbour line are allowed to use the Trans Harbour / Main Lines from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm during the block period. The Western Railway will not be implementing a day block on Sunday. Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Special: From Speed Limit to Toll Prices, Here's All About India's Longest Sea Bridge Set to Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12.

Mumbai Mega Block on March 10

