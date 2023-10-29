A mega block has been initiated on the Trans-Harbour line on October 29 to carry out maintenance work by the Central Railway. During the block period, there will be a suspension of up and down Trans-Harbour line services between Vashi, Nerul and Thane stations. Mumbai local train services will face no disruptions on the main line. Down line services for Vashi, Nerul, and Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and Up line services for Thane leaving Vashi, Nerul, Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain cancelled. There will be no mega block on Central line, Uran line and Harbour line on October 29. Mega Block on Friday, October 27, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services Likely To Be Affected As Western Railway Announces 10-Hour Jumbo Block Between Andheri and Goregaon Station; Check Details.

Mumbai Mega Block

