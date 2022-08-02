The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has released the schedule for Asia Cup 2022 men’s edition. The Asia Cup 2022 will be held in the UAE and traditional rivals India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group. The India vs Pakistan match will take place on August 28 in Dubai. The final of the Asia Cup 2022 will take place on September 11.

Men's #AsiaCup2022 schedule released. India will face Pakistan on 28th August. pic.twitter.com/TiTqVgiUYL — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

