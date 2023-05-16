Kerala government to install sanitary napkin vending machines in schools for girls. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the state government recognises menstrual hygiene as a fundamental right for girls. In a tweet, CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote, "The State Government has decided to install sanitary napkin vending machines in all schools across Kerala, reaffirming menstrual hygiene is a fundamental right for girls". "This project aims to break taboos, foster health, and empower our girls to soar with confidence!". The Kerala government had earlier issued an order granting menstrual leaves in all state Universities. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Urges Media Organisations to Protect Secularism and Pluralism of India.

Kerala CM Made Announcement on Twitter:

The State Government has decided to install sanitary napkin vending machines in all schools across Kerala, reaffirming menstrual hygiene is a fundamental right for girls. This project aims to break taboos, foster health, and empower our girls to soar with confidence! — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) May 16, 2023

