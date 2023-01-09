Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) associate Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dala, was Monday declared a designated terrorist by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under UAPA. Reports said that Arsh Dala was found to be involved in crimes such as murder, extortion and targeted killings besides terror activities. MHA Says Insurgency-Related Incidents in Northeast India Saw 80% Reduction in PM Narendra Modi’s Tenure

Arsh Dala Declared Terrorist by MHA:

Ministry of Home Affairs declares Khalistan Tiger Force associate Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dala a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, (UAPA). — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

