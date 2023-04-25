An eight-year-old girl studying in Class 3 at a school in Kerala's Thrissur died when a mobile phone on which she was watching a video exploded in her hand. The incident occurred late Monday night and despite the best efforts of giving medical attention, she passed away. A team of local police officials have begun a probe and a forensic team also has been pressed into service. Video: Mobile Phone Battery Explodes in Flames in MP's Ratlam, Blast Caught on CCTV Camera.

Mobile Phone Blast Kills Eight-Year-Old Girl in Kerala:

An eight-year-old girl studying in Class 3 at a school in #Kerala's Thrissur died when a mobile phone on which she was watching a video exploded in her hand. The incident occurred late Monday night and despite the best efforts of giving medical attention, she passed away. — IANS (@ians_india) April 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)