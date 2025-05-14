After over 20 days in Pakistani custody, BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was repatriated to India today, bringing immense relief to his family and supporters. The Pakistan Rangers had held PK Shaw since April 23, 2025. His wife, Rajani Shaw, speaking from their home in West Bengal, expressed overwhelming joy and gratitude. She emotionally credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her husband’s safe return. “Modi hai toh mumkin hai,” she said. “When the Pahalgam attack happened on April 22, he responded with Operation Sindoor and avenged every woman's 'suhag' within 15–20 days. Just a few days later, he brought back mine.” Sharing details of her emotional reunion over a video call, Rajani said, “He called me in the morning and said he was physically fit. He asked me not to worry. I’ll be talking to him again at 3 pm.” Rajani also acknowledged the efforts of the West Bengal Chief Minister, stating that the CM had personally spoken to her a few days earlier and assured her of her husband’s return. “She told me not to be tense, that BSF officers were working on it. I had the support of everyone—the entire country stood with me.” The safe return of the jawan comes shortly after the Indian military launched #OperationSindoor, a decisive countermeasure following the Pahalgam attack, which saw swift and bold action. As the nation celebrates the safe return of Purnam Kumar Shaw, Rajani’s heartfelt words capture the spirit of a hopeful and united country. PK Shaw Returns to India: 4 Days After Ceasefire Understanding, Pakistan Repatriates BSF Jawan to India (See Pic).

Wife of BSF Jawan PK Shaw Thanks PM Narendra Modi

#WATCH | BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in Pakistan Rangers' custody since 23 April 2025, repatriated to India today. In West Bengal, his wife Rajani Shaw says, "...Everything is possible if there is PM Modi. When Pahalgam attack occurred on 22nd April, he avenged… https://t.co/NpqNkkBlEl pic.twitter.com/VnctALFW24 — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2025

