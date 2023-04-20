The Surat sessions court on Thursday dismissed congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking stay on his conviction in defamation case. The Surat court had sentenced the Congress leader to two years imprisonment on 23 March, after finding him guilty for his comment made during an election rally in 2019, where he said, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname." Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Surat Court Extends Congress Leader’s Bail Till April 13, Next Hearing on May 3.

Modi Surname Remarks Case

#BREAKING: Surat Sessions Court dismisses Rahul Gandhi's plea for suspending the two years punishment imposed on him for his controversial remark - "All thieves have Modi surname"@RahulGandhi #RahulGandhi #SuratCourt #DefamationCase https://t.co/RzxaWeZmXY — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 20, 2023

