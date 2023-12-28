The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, December 28 named Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in chargesheet in connection with money laundering case. The chargesheet mentions her role in purchasing five acres of agricultural land in Haryana's Faridabad from a Delhi-based real estate agent HL Pahwa in 2006. Subsequently, it notes her role in the sale of the land to the same person in February 2010. The chargesheet which was filed in relation with the CC Thampi case had earlier named her husband Robert Vadra. Sanjay Bhandari Case: Robert Vadra Named For First Time In ED Charge Sheet, Probe Agency Says He Stayed At London Property Tied to Proceeds of Crime.

ED Names Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Chargesheet:

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in its charge sheet mentioning her role in purchasing agricultural land measuring 40 kanal (five acres) in Haryana's Faridabad from a Delhi-based real estate agent HL Pahwa in 2006 and selling the same… pic.twitter.com/L5zU9XbkKy — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)