Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday, October 11, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify his position on the absence of women journalists from a press conference of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Priyanka Gandhi described the incident as an "insult to some of India's most competent women". Taking to X, Gandhi wrote, "If your recognition of women’s rights isn’t just convenient posturing from one election to the other, then how has this insult to some of India’s most competent women been allowed in our country, a country whose women are its backbone and its pride." EAM S Jaishankar Personally Hands Over 5 Ambulances to Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi As India Gifts 20 to Afghanistan (Watch Video).

