Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday, October 11, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify his position on the absence of women journalists from a press conference of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Priyanka Gandhi described the incident as an "insult to some of India's most competent women". Taking to X, Gandhi wrote, "If your recognition of women’s rights isn’t just convenient posturing from one election to the other, then how has this insult to some of India’s most competent women been allowed in our country, a country whose women are its backbone and its pride." EAM S Jaishankar Personally Hands Over 5 Ambulances to Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi As India Gifts 20 to Afghanistan (Watch Video).

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s Delhi Press Meet Excludes Women Journalists

همدا مهال: د ا.ا.ا. بهرنیو چارو وزیر محترم مولوي امیرخان متقي د هند هیواد پلازمینه نوي ډهلي کي د افغان سفارت په مقر کې، هند ته د خپل سفر په اړه له رسنیو سره د پریس کانفرانس له لارې جزئیات شریکوي. pic.twitter.com/BORpNGdFzK — Hafiz Zia Ahmad (@HafizZiaAhmad) October 10, 2025

‘Unacceptable’

Women journalists were not invited in the Press Conference of Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Unacceptable. — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) October 10, 2025

No Female Participation in Taliban FM Presser Sparks Outrage

Taliban’s misogynistic policies were reflected even during events on Friday in India, with female journalists – high-profile Indian TV correspondents and a reporter for The Independent among them – barred from a press conference given by Mr Muttaqi at the Afghanistan embassy. — Arpan Rai (@miss_rai1) October 10, 2025

‘Not Pragmatism, but Supplication’

What is even more ridiculous is that the Taliban FM is allowed to bring their abhorrent and illegal discrimination against women to India, as the government hosts the Taliban delegation with full official protocol. This isn't pragmatism, this is supplication. https://t.co/0FimOp6gpH — Suhasini Haidar (@suhasinih) October 10, 2025

Taliban Under Fire

Why is the Taliban government allowed to hold a press conference on Indian soil where they discriminate against our women journalists and don’t allow them in?! https://t.co/oW942Y6pVv — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) October 10, 2025

Is It?

Apparently, Indian women journalists cannot attend a presser [in India] because the Taliban likes it that way. — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) October 10, 2025

Priyanka Gandhi Asks PM Narendra Modi To Clarify His Position

Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, please clarify your position on the removal of female journalists from the press conference of the representative of the Taliban on his visit to India. If your recognition of women’s rights isn’t just convenient posturing from one election to… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 11, 2025

