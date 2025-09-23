The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers forced a 73-year-old Congress leader to wear a saree in full public view in Thane's Dombivali on Tuesday, September 23, for sharing a morphed social media post featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Monday, senior Congress leader Prakash alias 'Mama' Pagare had shared a morphed image of PM Modi in a red saree. Angered, BJP workers retaliated by making him wear a saree. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Responding to the incident, Pagare told ANI, "I had forwarded an existing post on Facebook. Later, I received a call from BJP leader Sandeep Mali while I was in the hospital. As I was coming out of the hospital, Sandeep Mali, along with a group of people, grabbed me and started asking me about a post I had forwarded on Facebook and threatened me. I told them what they were doing was wrong. A case should be filed against them (BJP workers). I will take legal action against them, invoking the Atrocities Act." New Mumbai BJP President: MLA Ameet Satam Appointed As Party's City Unit Chief Ahead of Upcoming BMC Elections.

Congress Leader Prakash Pagare Forced To Wear Saree by BJP Workers

Dombivli – On Monday, senior Congress leader Mama alias Prakash Pagare from Dombivli circulated on social media an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi draped in a red saree. This sparked intense anger among BJP office-bearers in Dombivli. pic.twitter.com/uTs1rrNCup — Simran Kaur (@Simrankaur2020) September 23, 2025

Prakash Pagare Says He Will Take Legal Action

#WATCH | Kalyan-Dombivli, Maharashtra | BJP workers allegedly draped Dombivli Congress worker Prakash 'Mama' Pagare in a saree after he shared a social media post showing a morphed image of PM Modi Congress leader Prakash 'Mama' Pagare says, "I had forwarded an existing post on… pic.twitter.com/2o6ERwaLb5 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

