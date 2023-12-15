The daughter-in-law of Congress MLA Sohanlal Valmik of Parasia in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara died by suicide on Thursday, December 14. The deceased was identified as Monika Valmik (28). Monika ended her life by hanging herself at her home. The deceased had married Sohanlal Balmik's son, Aditya Balmik, two and a half years ago. A probe has been launched, and the police have sealed her room. Queer Artist Pranshu Dies by Suicide in Ujjain Allegedly After Mass Bullying on Instagram for Wearing Saree in Diwali Reel.

Monika Valmik Dies by Suicide

