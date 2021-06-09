Southwest Monsoon Likely to Advance Into More Parts of Maharashtra Including Mumbai on June 9, Says IMD:

Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai) today the 09th June and likely to advanced into more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; some parts of Odisha and more parts of West Bengal during the next 2 days. pic.twitter.com/o2KtjEoC4h — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2021

