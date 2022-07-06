Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister and BJP leader resign on Wednesday, July 6 days after the BJP cabinet meeting in Telangana's Hyderabad. No reasons for the resignation up till now. The Rajya Sabha tenure of Naqvi will end tomorrow July 7, 2022.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigns as Union Minister of Minority Affairs pic.twitter.com/QNdbqHtvpw — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)