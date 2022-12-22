BJP MLA and leader Mukta Tilak passed away prolonged illness in Pune. According to reports, Tilak, who was an MLA from Pune's Kasba Assembly Constituency passed away due to cancer. Mukta was reportedly suffering from cancer for a long time. The BJP leader started her political career as corporator and then went on to become Mayor. She was elected as MLA in 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections from the Kasba Seat. She was being treated at Galaxy Care Hospital in Pune. Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Nitesh Rane Demands Narco Test of Aaditya Thackeray (Watch Video).

BJP MLA Dies Due to Cancer

