BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Thursday said that Shiv Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray's narco test should be done in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. The BJP leader demanded narco test of Aaditya Thackeray. Last month, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that BJP and Ranes – Union minister Narayan Rane, his sons Nilesh and Nitesh owe an apology to people after the CBI said that the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager was an accident. Sushant Singh Rajput's Flatmate Siddharth Pithani Gets Bail From the Bombay High Court in Drugs Case.

Narco Test of Aaditya Thackeray

Watch Video:

