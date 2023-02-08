As per latest update, Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani who was arrested by cops after an FIR was filed against him by the reality star, has now been sent to judicial custody by Andheri court. Rakhi Sawant's Husband Adil Khan Durrani Arrested After Her Police Complaint.

Adil Khan Durrani Sent to Judicial Custody:

Mumbai | Adil Durrani who was arrested by Oshiwara police after a woman actor filed an FIR against him sent to judicial custody by the Andheri court — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

