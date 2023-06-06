An elderly woman's life was saved by an alert ticket collector (TC) at Mumbai's Wadala station. The incident was caught on CCTV camera and was shared on Twitter by Central Railways. In the video, it can be seen that an elderly woman falls while boarding the train. She could have fallen between the train and the platform, but the alert railway official saved her. The other people at the railway station also helped the woman and pulled her away from the train just in the nick of time. Viral Video: Alert RPF Personnel, Passengers Save Life of Man Who Slipped While Getting Off Moving Train in Bhilwara.

Alert TC Saves Elderly Woman's Life

मुंबई के वडाला स्टेशन पर रविवार को लोकल ट्रेन पकड़ने के प्रयास में गिर कर प्लेटफार्म और ट्रेन के बीच फंसी वरिष्ठ महिला को टीसी सुधीर कुमार मांझी ने बहादुरी से खींच कर जान बचा ली। साधना पाठने की पुत्री उर्मिला ने सुधीर कुमार मांझी को उनकी बहादुरी के प्रयासों के लिए धन्यवाद दिया। pic.twitter.com/UjQONC9fF0 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 6, 2023

