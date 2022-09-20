An IIT Bombay student approached the Powai police alleging that a canteen worker had secretly recorded a video of her in the hostel bathroom on Sunday night. Following this, cops registered a case and arrested the accused. "A 22 year-old man working in a canteen at IIT Bombay accused of peeping into the women's washroom in a hostel building, arrested. Case registered under section 354 of IPC. He will be presented in court tomorrow. Investigation underway," said police. Meanwhile, IIT Bombay, in a statement, said "An attempt to violate personal space of women residents of hostel was done by an employee of canteen, by climbing a pipe duct. Accused has been arrested and investigation underway by Mumbai police. We ensure their safety and security."

Check Tweet:

