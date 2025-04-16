A drunk man was arrested for making a hoax bomb threat call to the Mumbai Police control room on Tuesday afternoon. The call, made at 2:35 PM on April 15, sparked concern before officials traced it to a 37-year-old Suraj Jadhav, a resident of Borivali. Jadhav was found intoxicated at the time and has a record of similar offences. Police said six cases are already registered against him, including three under IPC Section 506(2). The latest action is being taken at Azad Maidan Police Station. Mumbai Police confirmed that the threat was fake and that there was no cause for panic. Ajmal Kasab’s Brother Gives Bomb Threat? Mumbai Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Drunk Man for Hoax Call.

Drunk Caller Makes Hoax Bomb Threat to Mumbai Police

