A video is doing rounds on social media in which a jewellery shopkeeper can be seen bravely fighting back armed robbers in Mumbai. The CCTV footage is from Mira Road in which it can be seen that two armed robbers try to attack a jewellery shopkeeper. The shopkeeper showed courage and fought back and foiled their robbery attempt. Failed Robbery Attempt! Thief Steals Smart Phone and Tries To Run Away With It, Gets Stopped By Jammed Door in Viral Video.

Video | Shopkeeper of Kothari Jewellers in Mira Road bravely fights back robber armed with pistol, prevents looting of the shop. pic.twitter.com/JGtlkHOY25 — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) May 27, 2023

