Mumbai, June 24: An empty private bus caught fire just outside the elevated Devipada metro station in Borivali area of Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. Nobody was injured in the incident as per the preliminary information, an official said. Mumbai Bus Fire: Private Bus Catches Blaze Under Devipada Metro Station in Borivali, Videos Show Vehicle Engulfed in Flames and Smoke Covering Station.

Fire Outside Devipada Metro Station in Borivali

Devipada Metro station ke niche ek bus me lagi aag, fire brigade ne mauke par pahuch kar aag ko bujhaya... Spot Visuals pic.twitter.com/kwQeecl2xh — Krishna Kant Mishra (@KKMishraOffice) June 24, 2025

A couple of fire engines are engaged in a firefighting operation. The cause of the blaze was not known immediately. Further details are awaited.

