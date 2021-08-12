A community washing facility has been introduced for slum-dwellers at Suvidha Centre in Qureshi Nagar. It charges Rs 55 for a pair of five clothes. It was started this year by NGO Pratha Samajik Sanstha for people facing water crisis:

Mumbai | Community washing facility introduced at Suvidha Center, Qureshi Nagar for slum-dwellers, charging them Rs 55 for a pair of 5 clothes NGO Pratha Samajik Sanstha started it this year for people facing water crisis & can't afford to buy water: Manager Abdullah Ansari pic.twitter.com/SjdwxJqyMl — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

