Mumbai crime branch of unit 6 on Saturday busted a gang that purchased and sold stolen mobile phones with the arrest of two men from Mankhurd. During the raid, cops seized 480 stolen mobile phones, including iPhones, 590 grams of ganja, 174 bottles of foreign liquor, and two swords.

Check Tweet:

