Mumbai Police on Sunday, December 31, arrested two peddlers from the Santosh Nagar area. The Mumbai Drugs Bust comes on the New Year's Eve. "Mumbai's Crime Branch Unit 11 arrested two drug peddlers from the Santosh Nagar area and recovered drugs worth Rs 12 lakh from them. Police registered a case against accused Akshay Jagtap and Iqbal Anwar Hussain under the NDPS Act," said Mumbai Police. Earlier today, around 95 people were detained after the Thane Police in Maharashtra raided a New Year rave party near a creek in Thane city in the early hours of Sunday. Rave Party Busted in Thane: 100 Youths Detained As Police Bust Pre-New Year Eve Rave Party, Drugs Recovered.

Mumbai Drug Bust on New Year's Eve

