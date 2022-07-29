The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against DC Motors owner Dilip Chhabria based on the cases registered against him by the CIU unit of Mumbai Police & EOW. On Thursday, the agency conducted raids at six locations in Mumbai & Pune in connection with the case.

