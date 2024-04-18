A fire broke out at a godown in the Reay Road area in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Thursday, April 18, 2024. Upon receiving the information, five fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot by the authorities. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), no casualty has been reported due to the incident yet. Mumbai Fire: 11 Injured After Blaze Erupts at Girnar Galaxy Building in Malad.

Mumbai Fire

Watch: A fierce fire has broken out in a warehouse in the Reay Road area of South Mumbai. The cause of the fire is not clear at the moment. Five fire brigade vehicles are engaged in extinguishing the fire. pic.twitter.com/83R634YHCk — IANS (@ians_india) April 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)