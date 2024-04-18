A fire broke out at a godown in the Reay Road area in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Thursday, April 18, 2024. Upon receiving the information, five fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot by the authorities. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), no casualty has been reported due to the incident yet. Mumbai Fire: 11 Injured After Blaze Erupts at Girnar Galaxy Building in Malad.

