A fire broke out at a company in Kalpataru Industrial Estate in Thane on Saturday. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and fire-dousing operations are underway. No casualties have been reported so far, ANI reported. Jharkhand Fire: Blaze Erupts at AIIMS Building in Deoghar, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

Thane Fire:

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: Fire broke out at a company in Kalpataru Industrial Estate. 4 Fire tenders rushed to the spot, no injuries so far. Efforts to douse the fire underway: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/rAQjJRZYjr — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

