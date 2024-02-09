A massive fire broke out in Mumbai today, February 9. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted at an electric shop in Mumbai's Dhobi Talao area. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts on 27th Floor of Multi-Storey Building in Shiravane MIDC Area, No Injuries Reported.

Electric Shop Catches Fire

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in an electric shop in Mumbai's Dhobi Talao area. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8Mip4mYp0w — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

