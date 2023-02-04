A fire broke out at an under construction building of Somaiya Hospital in Sion on Saturday evening. The incident of fire was reported at around 7:15 pm. After receiving the information, four fire engines and ambulance were rushed to the spot. Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade immediately launched the fire fighting operations. No injuries have been reported as of now. Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Turbhe Dumping Yard, Fire Fighting Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Mumbai Fire:

Mumbai | Fire reported in under construction building of Somaiya Hospital in Sion. Four fire engines are at the site. No injuries reported: BMC — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

