Massive fire broke out at Turbhe dumping yard in Navi Mumbai. Fire department rushed to the spot to control the situation and fire fighting operations are currently underway. Further details into the incident is awaited. Gujarat Fire: Blaze Erupts at Ahmedabad High-Rise, No Casualty Reported (See Pics).

Navi Mumbai Fire:

#WATCH | Massive fire at Turbhe dumping yard in Navi Mumbai; Fire fighting operation underway pic.twitter.com/EHXIbrPiUJ — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

